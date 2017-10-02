NEW MITSUBISHI CONCEPT

Monday, October 2, 2017
    The 45th Tokyo Motor Show* will be like no other before for Mitsubishi Motors – a true milestone event where the corporation will wave the flag under new circumstances to usher a new era of long term growth and sustainable development, returning to where it belongs to better embrace the future. A beacon for this renewed ambition will be the world premiere of an all-new flagship concept car, the Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept. This very high performance automobile will blend Mitsubishi Motors’ signature 4WD and electric powertrain know-how with advanced Artificial Intelligence technology under a low slung aerodynamic SUV Coupe shape.

    MITSUBISHI PHOTO

