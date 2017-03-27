Monday, March 27, 2017
    New Mitsubishi dealership soon to rise in Carmona, Cavite

    By on Fast Times

    (left to right) Eaton Ong of ILO Construction; Dennis U. Gonzales, Osen Architectural Design Studio; Dante S. Calma, VP for Vehicle Sales and Marketing of MMPC; Shigeru Ogura, EVP for Vehicle Sales and Marketing of MMPC; Rep. Roy Loyola of Cavite; Nancy Limso, President and CEO of AMC; Francis Martin Gonzales, EVP for Operations of AMC; Cheryll Limso, Chief Finance Officer of AMC; Celine Gonzales, Chief Operating Officer of AMC; and Elisa Ho, Project Manager of AMC. ALPINE MOTOR GROUP PHOTO

    Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has announced the groundbreaking of the newest addition to its expanding dealer network, Alpine Motors Corporation (AMC).

    This future dealership outlet is expected to provide the same high level of customer satisfaction in merchandising Mitsubishi vehicles and genuine parts and accessories and also service to residents of Carmona, Cavite and nearby areas.

    AMC facilities will be located along Governor’s Drive, Barangay Ulong Tubig, Carmona, Cavite and will occupy about 5,000 square meters. The establishment will showcase a 410-square meter showroom, which is capable of displaying eight vehicles, and a total of 27 work bays in a two-floor service center capable of handling various service requirements from quick periodic maintenance to major body repairs.

