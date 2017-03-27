New Mitsubishi dealership soon to rise in Carmona, Cavite

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has announced the groundbreaking of the newest addition to its expanding dealer network, Alpine Motors Corporation (AMC).

This future dealership outlet is expected to provide the same high level of customer satisfaction in merchandising Mitsubishi vehicles and genuine parts and accessories and also service to residents of Carmona, Cavite and nearby areas.

AMC facilities will be located along Governor’s Drive, Barangay Ulong Tubig, Carmona, Cavite and will occupy about 5,000 square meters. The establishment will showcase a 410-square meter showroom, which is capable of displaying eight vehicles, and a total of 27 work bays in a two-floor service center capable of handling various service requirements from quick periodic maintenance to major body repairs.