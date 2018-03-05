All-New Mitsubishi XPANDER launches in PH

Following a successful first release in Indonesia, which garnered 50,000 in order units alone, the all-new Mitsubishi XPANDER has finally landed in the Philippines.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) is proud to be the second in Asia to launch the highly anticipated crossover. The XPANDER is MMPC’s entry of an “in-between” model, coming from the success of both the Mirage and the Montero Sport, which remains to be the brand’s local best-selling models.

The XPANDER, which is designed to be the answer for a growing Filipino family with an average of two to three children, was unveiled in a grand event – complete with a light show, a live performance by Richard Poon, and a sumptuous dinner by Bizu– at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, where select members of the motoring media, MMPC suppliers, and special guests were invited to attend. It will be offered in four variants starting off with the GLX MT, GLX Plus AT, GLS AT, and the top-of-the-line GLS Sport AT.

The XPANDER is a collaboration from the well thought-out history of the brand’s design originality with details that infuse modern day demands. The overall exterior communicates an adventurous and futuristic style, with its seamless rounded body and fluid curvature. It flaunts Mitsubishi Motors’ DYNAMIC SHIELD design concept with a luxurious front grille.

It was given an advanced look with LED position lamps in a crystal-block design and a unique headlight with a lamp layout that improves visibility for both pedestrians and oncoming vehicles. It is made sportier with 15-inch alloy wheels for GLX variant and 16-inch two-tone Alloy for GLX Plus, GLS and GLS Sport variants.

For the interior, Mitsubishi adopted the concept of omotenashi, which stands for having a meticulous attention to detail that would cater to the comfort and convenience of every passenger. MMC Corporate Vice President for Design Tsunehiro Kunimoto said the XPANDER’s design was a product of putting together customers’ thoughts, needs, and desires; information that was gathered from different walks of life in different countries.

The XPANDER seats a maximum of seven adults, with a layout that ensures its passengers are able to enter and exit the vehicle with ease. The second row seats feature a tumbling (down) system, providing easier access to the third row. The middle seats in the second and third row likewise doubles as folded down armrests, offering comfort in long rides. Both rows can be fully folded down for maximum cargo loading. Other passenger features include several storage pockets for small items that are neatly tucked away, 12V power outlets in all three rows, and adjustable seating for flexible cargo storage.

For the driver, the XPANDER provides excellent visibility. With its high 205mm ground clearance, resulting in a high seating position, the body is optimized for clear visibility with reduced blind spots. The front windshield with ample vertical and horizontal spacing also provides clearer forward visibility. The XPANDER’s front pillars are positioned wider to provide more visibility while the side mirrors ensure a clearer rear view.

As much as the aesthetics are impressive, the deciding factor lies in two things: the power and pleasure of the drive, and how safe it is to be both driver and passenger in the vehicle. The XPANDER is equipped with a 1.5-liter 4A91 MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control System) DOHC 16-valve engine, giving off a maximum output of 105PS at 6,000 rpm and maximum torque of 141 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

And for the consumer’s peace of mind, the XPANDER features Mitsubishi Motors’ proprietary RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body, which is reinforced to absorb the impact of a collision. It is also equipped with anti-locking braking system (ABS). When the driver brakes hard or activates ABS, the ESS (the Emergency Stop Signal System) activates and automatically flashes the hazard lamps to warn the drivers behind to help prevent rear end collision.

The XPANDER also garnered a four-star safety rating from the Asean New Car Assessment Program. The top-of-the-line GLS Sport variant is also equipped with additional safety features, including the Hill Start Assist and Active Stability Control.

The all-new XPANDER is now available at Mitsubishi dealerships.