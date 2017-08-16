New music TV show turns up the volume on OPM

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) gets a refreshing taste with a new music TV show that encourages collaborations among Filipino artists.

Called the “Coke Studio,” it aims to bring together different musical genres, the young and seasoned artists, and the mainstream with the indie. It is a celebration of the rich diversity in OPM and the central unifying role of music among Filipinos.

Further, the production is about encouraging personal expression among the younger generation, and what better way to unite them but through a universal language, which is music.

Coke Studio also serves as a stage that will showcase and highlight the wonderfully surprising new music that comes out from the collaborations between OPM legends and upcoming artists: Noel Cabangon, Curtismith, Moonstar88, Jensen and the Flips, Sandwich, BP Valenzuela, Gabby Alipe and John Dinopol of Urbandub, The Ransom Collective, Abra, Gracenote, singer-composer Ebe Dancel, Autotelic, Franco, and singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan.

Hosted by OPM powerhouse Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala, both from Eraserheads—one of the country’s most iconic rock bands—the show brings the viewer to the real experience, giving a first-hand, front seat view of the collaboration and how each artist bares his soul in the performance.

“As soon as they started playing their instruments, they just forgot about everything else,” said Marasigan on the experience during its launch on July 29 at the SMX Convention Center.

“And a great artist will really come out with something, will produce something. Some artists may have come unprepared, but once they were in there, they just brought it out,” he added.

Meanwhile Zabala shared, “This is where how one artist relates to a different artist. We all have different styles, different processes. The passion and creativeness for music is what we also share to people. None of the music that came out was anything that is expected. Fans of each of the artists will really have a good trip and insights.”

Aside from the show, an interactive Coke Studio truck will roam around the country to give university bands an opportunity to perform and interact with the artists.

Coke Studio is also joining some of the biggest fiestas and festivals nationwide with the Coke Canreaoke—an interactive installation loaded with OPM hits for anyone who wants to showcase their singing prowess.

The nine-episode local music show airs every Saturday, 7 pm on TV 5.