New NEA web portal expected to improve industry oversight

TO improve the supervision of electric cooperatives (ECs), the National Electrification Administration (NEA) launched on Monday its web portal and business intelligence technology (BIT) system.

NEA Administrator Edgardo Masongsong said the system, dubbed as the NEA Business Intelligence Technology (NEA BIT), seeks to address the current situation and progress towards strategies in assisting ECs in rural electrification.

The portal provides historical, current and predictive views of an EC’s operations, and will allow a faster turnaround time for ECs to submit data and the NEA to give its feedback.

Information generated from the NEA BIT makes it easier to access timely and holistic analysis on the current state and performance of an EC.

It will also reduce human intervention in reports by eliminating manual encoding, thus increasing the reliability of reports.

The first phase of implementing the NEA BIT, which went live on Monday, encompasses the monthly institutional and project monitoring reports, specifically the overall energization status, the Sitio Electrification Program, and the Barangay Line Enhancement Program.

It was a product of teamwork between the NEA and the ECs through discovery and design sessions which began in 2015.

The NEA conducted workshops on how to use the system, especially the Data Entry Templates (DET) for institutional and project monitoring reports.

The World Bank and information technology company Indra supported the NEA’s latest project.