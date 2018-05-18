New organic research center unveiled

The Department of Agriculture-Cagayan Valley (Region 2) office inaugurated the Organic Agriculture Research and Development Center (OA R&D Center) on Tuesday, which widens the reach of the DA in its drive to promote organic agriculture.

The OA R&D Center is located at the Nueva Vizcaya Experiment Station (NVES) in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya.

The OAR&D Center was established as a one-stop-shop research center to enhance, develop, and promote package of technologies on organic agriculture practices, which will help ensure sustainable food production in the region.

Bureau of Agricultural Research Director Nicomedes Eleazar and DA-Cagayan Valley Regional Executive Director Lorenzo Caranguian led the inauguration of the new OA R&D Center.

The OA R&D Center was funded by BAR through its Institutional Development Grant, one of the programs of the bureau that strengthens the R&D capabilities of the National Research and Development System for Agriculture and Fisheries member-institutions by providing funding support for the acquisition of modern laboratory equipment, and construction and renovation of research facilities.