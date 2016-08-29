New Pajero now with Euro 4 power plant

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines last week introduced the upgraded version of its flagship model, the Pajero, which is now available with the much cleaner Euro-4 spec gasoline and diesel power plants. Aside from giving less emissions, the Pajero’s new diesel engine is now more powerful further raising up its stature as the most aspired for full-sized SUV in the market.

The 2016 model year (MY) Pajero comes in two variants: the 3.2 GLS 4WD AT diesel, which is powered by a 3.2-liter, inline-four, 16-valve double overhead cam (DOHC) turbocharged and intercooled VGT Euro 4 (4M41) engine; and the 3.8 GLS 4WD AT gasoline, which is powered by the 3.8-liter V6 24-valve single overhead cam (SOHC) MIVEC Euro 4 (6G75) engine.

The new Pajero’s diesel engine is now complemented with a Variable Geometry Turbocharger or VGT. The variable geometry technology reduces the lag time and increases overall efficiency across the entire engine speed (rpm) range. As a result, power and torque output has increased by 16-percent and 18-percent, respectively, bringing the 4M41 engine to 192 ps (189 horsepower) at 3,800 rpm and 441 Newton-meters at 2,000 rpm. Cooling performance and internal component strengths are improved to meet higher power requirements. Aside from being powerful, durable and dependable, this engine has been noted to be responsive, economical and environment friendly as it now meets stricter Euro 4 emission regulations.

The new Pajero’s gasoline variant maintains the same 3.8-liter V6 24-valve SOHC MIVEC (6G75) engine but is now Euro 4 compliant. Its power remains the same although it now emits less harmful emissions.

The flagship model boasts of Mitsubishi’s rally-proven Super Select 4WD-II system with full-time 4WD setting. Being a symbol of luxury and success, the Pajero continues to offer a sophisticated design and styling. It is aesthetically pleasing as it is technically sound with its elegant fascia, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), HID Headlamps with automatic dimming function and power tilt, and sunroof for an even more pleasurable drive.

Safety features of the 2016 Pajero are top of its class. Major features are the Mitsubishi Active Stability and Traction Control (M-ASTC), which controls engine power and brakes to prevent understeer or oversteer and its anti-lock braking system with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution acting on the four-pot front disc brakes and rear disc brakes. The monocoque body frame has been developed under the Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) body frame technology helping the occupants withstand various kinds of collisions.

The refreshed Pajero is available in Rio Grande White, Clay Soil Beige (Two-tone with Deep Sea Green Mica), Skylark Gray, Sapporo Silver (Two-tone with Skylark Gray), Quartz Brown Metallic and Midnight Graphite.

The Pajero is also available in GLS 3.8L MIVEC Gasoline AT with a suggested retail price of P2.550 million while the Pajero GLS 3.2 VGT Di-Diesel is available for P2.750 million.