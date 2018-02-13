NEW PARTNER

The Manila Times ’ President and CEO Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd (2nd from right) shakes hands with Euney Marie J. Mata-Perez after signing a memorandum of agreement that will allow lawyers of the Mata-Perez, Tamayo and Francisco law firm to write a column for The Manila Times . The signing was witnessed by the law firm’s founding partners Gerardo Maximo Francisco and Mark Anthony Tamayo and the Times’ chief operating officer Blanca Mercado. PHOTO BY JOHN MICAH SEBASTIAN
