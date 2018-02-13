Tuesday, February 13, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»NEW PARTNER

    NEW PARTNER

    0
    By on Top Stories

    The Manila Times ’ President and CEO Dante “Klink” Ang 2nd (2nd from right) shakes hands with Euney Marie J. Mata-Perez after signing a memorandum of agreement that will allow lawyers of the Mata-Perez, Tamayo and Francisco law firm to write a column for The Manila Times . The signing was witnessed by the law firm’s founding partners Gerardo Maximo Francisco and Mark Anthony Tamayo and the Times’ chief operating officer Blanca Mercado. PHOTO BY JOHN MICAH SEBASTIAN

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.