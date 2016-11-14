New patrol motorbikes to boost PRO 4A’s mobility

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Comptrollership Director Archie Gamboa led the turnover of 160 motorcycles to various Police Provincial Offices on Monday here. The Cavite Provincial Police Office received 25 units, 16 units for Rizal, 43 units for Quezon, 35 units for Batangas, 32 units for Laguna and 9 units for the Regional Headquarters. Regional Director and Chief Supt Valfrie Tabian said the motorcycles will boost Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon (Calabarzon) policemen in their mobility to respond to operations. In 2015, Calabarzon Police also received 66 motorcycles. Gamboa also distributed equipment for the members of Special Weapons and Tactics of the Regional Public Safety Battalion 4A.