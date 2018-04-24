New PNP chief Albayalde vows to dismiss ‘undisciplined’ policemen

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde warned on Monday that he will dismiss undisciplined policemen.

Albayalde said he is coordinating with the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) on the investigation of the cases of policemen accused of committing various violations.

“We will expedite these cases not only for punishment alone but also to give due process. Just because you’re charged, it does not mean you’re guilty,” he said.

Albayalde reminded policemen that they can be suspended for minor offenses.

The PNP chief said he wants disciplined policemen who can give “fast and swift” service to the public.

“I was also a chief of police before and I acted on my duty even if I had to use my own car just to respond to a report. Policemen are lucky today since they were given a mobile service to respond to reports so there is no reason to slack off,” Albayalde said.

When he was the head of the National Capital Region Police Office, Albayalde dismissed 279 policemen, suspended 825, and demoted 99 others for various offenses.

Albayalde said he also ordered the Directorae for Information and Communications Technology Management to identify the people behind a Facebook page that criticized him and other police officers.

The Facebook page “Buhay Lespu” (Life of a Policeman) posts stories of various policemen in the country about their daily life in their profession.

When Albayalde’s appointment as PNP chief was announced, some policemen posted their rants.

Albayalde said this form of badmouthing is not allowed in the force.

“See the attitude of these policemen? How can you say those things even to your senior officers? It was never right for a policeman to back-fight especially to senior officers…These people need to fix their attitude,” he said.