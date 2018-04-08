New PNP chief to give court ‘Tokhang’ records

The incoming chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has promised to comply with an order of the Supreme Court (SC) to submit data on 4,000 individuals who were documented to have been killed in police anti-drug operations.

“Of course, we will follow the SC’s order although I know that the [PNP] is already fixing the papers for it,” Oscar Albayalde said on Saturday.

Albayade added that he is also willing to submit data he had collated as the chief of the National Capital Region (Metro Manila) Police Office (NCRPO).

Outgoing PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa had been reported to be hesitant to submit the data on the 4,000 victims to the SC.

De la Rosa said sharing the data might endanger the lives of the policemen who participated in the anti-drug operations.

In its order, the High Court asked the PNP to provide documents containing the names of the 4,000 individuals and their addresses, police operational plans, the policemen who participated in the operations and other important information on “Operation Tokhang” from July 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017.

It also asked for the names of PNP crime scene investigators who gathered evidence and processed the bodies of the victims, as well as for the list of “neutralized” suspected drug lords or those who were killed or captured by authorities.

Twelve SC justices affirmed their order in a session in Baguio City on April 3, rejecting Solicitor General Jose Calida’s appeal on the decision.

Calida on December 5, 2017 cited the sensitivity of the documents that he said could affect national security.

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman, said they will plead to the SC through Calida to extend the deadline for submitting the data, which is 15 days after the decision was made.

He said the geographical set-up of the country will make it hard for them to comply with the deadline.