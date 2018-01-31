New PNP spokesman vows to fight ‘fake news’

THE new Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman has vowed to deliver only the truth as opposed to “fake news” under his tenure, citing the need for “greater transparency.”

Chief Supt. John Bulalacao said he was just starting in his job and “knows nothing in giving out news,” moreso in “combating fake news.”

He said, however, that his office was actually studying, especially “how we will battle this fake news.”

He cited the need for “greater transparency and accountability.”

“As we try to achieve it…we should be able to help the public in distinguishing truth from propaganda, facts from fake news, objectivity and impartiality from sensationalism,” said Bulalacao.

Bulalacao’s statement came a day after the Senate resumed its public hearing on “fake news.”

READ: Times dismissed Rappler’s insinuation

The PNP itself has fallen prey to “fake news,” some of which have been circulated on the social media.

On June 2017, the PNP denied issuing a memorandum about a planned bombing by the IS-inspired Maute group in Manila, Makati, and Quezon City.

Another alleged fake police report was of four women plotting suicide bombings in Metro Manila malls.

Bulalacao replaced Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, who was named director of the PNP — Aviation Security Group.

Carlos replaced Chief Supt. Sheldon Jacaban who retired on Tuesday. ROY NARRA