All-new Porsche Cayenne is coming to the Philippines

Porsche will soon be introducing the third generation of the Cayenne in the Philippines. This successful model from the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer will be launched as a completely new development and will combine even more of the typical Porsche performance with excellent everyday practicality.

The Cayenne is based heavily on the iconic 911 sports car. The third-generation of the SUV is a completely new development. Its powerful turbo engines, new eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox, new chassis systems, and innovative Porsche Advanced Cockpit display and control concept with total connectivity will take both sport and comfort to the next level.

Sporty and precise with a clear design – new and yet familiar: The appearance of the Cayenne has been enhanced in the style that runs through the Porsche Design DNA. With this new generation, the Cayenne is also writing a new chapter in the relationship between driver and vehicle with the Porsche Advanced Cockpit fully integrated into the sporty, luxurious atmosphere. At the heart of the new display and control concept from Porsche is the 12.3-inch full-HD touchscreen from the latest generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM). The sports car manufacturer is once again assuming a pioneering role in the development of high-performance brakes and offers even more potential when it comes to sporty performance.

The new Porsche SUV will be launching in three variants: the Cayenne with a 3-liter V6 turbocharged engine; the Cayenne S with a 3-liter V6 twin turbo engine; and the Cayenne Turbo with a 4-liter V8 twin turbo engine.

The much-anticipated premiere of the all-new Cayenne in the Philippines will coincide with the celebration of Porsche’s 70th anniversary.

For more information, contact Porsche Philippines at 7270381 or visit the Porsche Philippines showrooms in Greenhills, Global City, Alabang, and SM Seaside City Cebu.