The new Porsche Panamera Turbo

Redeveloped, rethought and realigned, the new Panamera reconciles two contrasting worlds more than ever before: it offers both the performance of a genuine sports car and the comfort of a luxury saloon. Systematically improved down to the very last detail, this new model is steadily advancing to become a performance icon in the luxury saloon class.

Its engines and transmissions have been developed from the ground up, its chassis perfected, and its interior redesigned for the future. Porsche engineers developed a modular high-tech generation of V8 engines whose technical architecture brings parameters such as low fuel consumption and low emission figures into harmony with high power and torque figures – normally contrasting parameters.

The top-of-the-line Panamera Turbo model features a twin-turbo V8 engine featuring twin-scroll turbochargers and VarioCam Plus. Its 4.0-liter engine reaches a peak power of 550 hp and maximum torque of 770 Newton-meters. The eight-cylinder accelerates the Panamera Turbo from a standstill to 100 kph in 3.8 seconds, with the Sport Chrono Package, its sprint time is 3.6 seconds. This Porsche has a top speed of 306 kph.

The new eight-cylinder engines have a longitudinally-mounted V-engine design with a cylinder bank angle of 90 degrees. The four intake and exhaust camshafts can each be adjusted 50 degrees and are chain driven. The dominant technical characteristics exhibited by the V8 twin-turbo direct petrol injection engines are their new charging concept (central turbo layout), injectors located centrally in the combustion chamber, nearly wear free coating of the cylinder linings and cylinder deactivation. These are technical features that have definite effects. Take the example of the Panamera Turbo: although its peak power has been increased by 30 hp and its torque by 70 Nm, its fuel economy is 10 percent better.

Innovative cylinder deactivation

The Panamera Turbo has the first Porsche engine to be equipped with a new adaptive cylinder control system. The system makes the eight-cylinder engine a four-cylinder engine in part-load operation: temporarily and imperceptible to the driver. The results: fuel economy has been improved by up to 30 percent in the four cylinder phases, depending on power demand.

Lower weight and compact package

A high-priority aspect of the eight-cylinder engine is its compact construction; the aluminium engines are also up to 9.5 kilograms lighter than their predecessors. The weight reduction was achieved by various design measures. For instance, the high strength aluminium cylinder crankcase with its bearing cover weighs just 39.1 kilograms – this represents a weight reduction of 6.7 kilograms or 14.6 percent compared to the comparable 4.8-liter engine of the previous model.

Since every gram counts, every component was also analyzed and made lighter if possible. Also having a positive influence on mounting space and weight are the central turbo layout and a 0.8-litre reduction in engine displacement. The progress that has been made is all the more noteworthy, because the maximum specific power of the new 4.0-liter V8 is much higher than that of the 4.8-liter V8. The new engine of the Panamera Turbo, for instance, has a specific power of 137.5 hp per liter; this figure was 108.3 hp/liter in the previous model.

Central turbo layout

The new V8 petrol engines of the Panamera exhibit exceptional agility right up into high rev and power regions. At the same time, the eight-cylinder engines already produce their maximum torque at very low revs. This type of sports car dynamic is largely attributable to the central turbo layout that is a new conceptualization of twin-turbo charging that is being used in all models.

Every Porsche must fulfil the requirement of reliable operation under racetrack driving conditions. Naturally, this represents a very challenging stress test. The new Porsche Panamera meets this challenge impressively. The Porsche Panamera Turbo even makes it possible to drive on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with its numerous bends and rapidly changing heights with extreme lateral acceleration. The car’s measured lap time of seven minutes 38 seconds demonstrates this impressively and makes the new Panamera Turbo the fastest luxury saloon on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife by far.

