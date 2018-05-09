New prison chief visits ‘drug lords’ in military headquarters

NEWLY appointed Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director Ronald de la Rosa visited the so-called “Bilibid Boys” (Jail Boys) in their detention cells in Camp Aguinaldo on Wednesday to ensure that the spread of illegal drugs in prison would be contained.

Soldiers from the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP), under the supervision of BuCor, were assigned to guard eight high-profile drug personalities — Herbert Colangco, Robert Durano, Jerry Pipino, Noel Martinez, Gernan Agojo, Jaime Patio, Thomas Donina and Rodolfo Magleo.

“So far, their condition inside is good,” de la Rosa told reporters outside the ISAFP headquarters.

He said his visit was to also observe if there were drug transactions inside the ISAFP detention cells of suspected drug lords, who may have thought that they would have the “privilege” of being state witnesses against jailed Sen. Leila de Lima.

“You can be a dying witness if you will all continue to get involved in drugs, that is why I ensured [which is why I visited],” de la Rosa said, quoting what he has told the eight prisoners.

De la Rosa also said he asked the eight prisoners if they would want to return to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), the national penitentiary under BuCor.

“Sabi nila: ‘Sir, gusto naming bumalik [sa Bilibid]dahil sa maximum security companion, mayroon kaming doctor, may dentist, eh dito wala kaming doctor [at]dentista na mag-aalaga sa amin (They told me: ‘Sir, we want to return in Bilibid because of the maximum security companion. We have a doctor and a dentist there while here, there’s none),” he said, quoting the eight prisoners’ reply to him. DEMPSEY REYES