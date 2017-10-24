New products seen boosting Epson sales

JAPANESE electronics maker Epson expects higher unit sales in the country with the launch of new products in the market.

Jester Cruz, department head for Product Management Division at Epson Philippines, said the company is optimistic it can sell up to 70,000 units of its inkjet printers a month given its new offerings.

In 2016 Epson targeted monthly sales of 45,000 per month but for 2017, “we’re doing 50,000 units of inkjet printers [and now]we’re looking at 60, 000 to 70,000 units per month,” he told reporters following the company’s product launch late on Monday in Taguig City.

Cruz said Epson continues to dominate the Philippine market, capturing 77-percent market share in the first half of 2017 based on data from International Data Corporation (IDC).

“The products that we launched are like a complete re-engineering of our printers. This new iteration would definitely help us reach the top further. The market right now is looking forward to what Epson is launching. Definitely it will help a lot in increasing our sales moving forward,” Cruz added.

The company officially launched the Epson L-series Integrated Ink Tank Printer, which enables lower printing costs for businesses. According to the company, the printers in this ink tank series have ultra-high page yield, which means a complete set of four ink bottles can increase its yield to 7,500 black and white pages and 6,000 color pages.|

“As a technology company, Epson takes great pride in our attention to details and innovation. We aspire to be a company that takes care of every detail using the most innovative technology in the world to meet the demands of the market,” said Toshimitsu Tanaka, managing director and president of Epson Philippines and country manager at Epson Singapore Pte. Ltd.