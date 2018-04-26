New QC police chief vows enhanced crime monitoring

The new head of the Quezon City Police District, Senior Supt. Joselito Esquivel, vowed stricter monitoring of street crimes when he assumed his post on Wednesday.

“During my time as the QCPD director, we vow to improve the technological capacity of our offices by monitoring street crimes real time through internet-based responses during checkpoints and vehicle inspections,” Esquivel told reporters.

He added that “strict discipline will be imposed and improper behavior will not be tolerated.

“I do not want to see policemen just sitting in their police quarters. I want everyone to interact with citizens to ensure that we cater to their needs,” Esquivel said.

He also vowed an intensive campaign against illegal drugs as the city puts up more rehabilitation programs and community groups in villages in collaboration with the police force.

The QCPD was lauded as the “most trusted” police district in Metro Manila in a survey commissioned by the National Police Commission.

Esquivel replaced Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar who was designated as the new regional director of the Police Regional Office 4-A in Camp Karingal.