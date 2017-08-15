New RE rules give consumers the right to choose

Draft rules enabling end-users to choose renewable energy (RE) sources will be unveiled in the coming weeks, an Energy official said.

National Renewable Energy Board (NREB) Chair Jose Layug Jr. said the board had endorsed guidelines covering the establishment of Green Energy Option Program (GEOP) to Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who is now reviewing it.

A Energy department circular on the GEOP is expected to be issued in the next two to three weeks.

The program seeks to empower end-users in choosing RE for their power needs via a distribution utility (DU), electric cooperative (EC) or suppliers, regardless of demand size.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, DUs, the Philippine Electricity Market Corp., and all relevant entities are mandated to come up with mechanisms on the physical connection and commercial arrangements to ensure the program will success.

The DoE has the power to review the GEOP rules every two years or as necessary.