New regulations on Donor’s Tax

With the Holy Week coming to an end, we are reminded of St. Ignatius' "Prayer for Generosity", where we strive to "give and not to count the cost". With this in mind, can giving really be cost-free, or more specifically, "tax-free"?

Not so, with the issuance of Revenue Regulations (RR) No. 12-2018, the consolidated regulations governing the imposition and payment of estate and donor’s taxes, implementing the provisions of Republic Act (RA) No. 10963, or the “Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion” (TRAIN) Law.

The donor’s tax for each calendar year is now at a uniform rate of 6 percent, which is imposed on the “net gifts” received by the donee (recipient of the donation) in excess of the P250,000.00 threshold for exempt gifts, and is computed on a cumulative basis over a period of one calendar year. “Net gifts” is defined as the “net economic benefit from the transfer that accrues to the donee.”

So, if your parents were to donate to you mortgaged property and obliged you to pay off the loan on the mortgage, the net gift would be the fair market value (FMV) of the property less the value of the loan that you assumed.

The donor’s tax shall not be applicable unless and until there is a “completed gift.” A donation of property is perfected from the moment the donor knows of the acceptance of the donee, and is completed by the delivery of the property to the donee. The applicable law at the time of the perfection/completion of the donation shall determine the imposition of the donor’s tax. Thus, the 6 percent donor’s tax shall only be applicable to donations that have been perfected or completed on or after January 1, 2018, the date of effectivity of the TRAIN Law.

Donations of real property must be made in a public document, which means that the Deed of Donation should be notarized by a duly-authorized notary public.For donor’s tax purposes, the determination of the appraised value of real property is the FMV determined by the Commissioner of Internal Revenue (CIR); or the FMV shown in the schedule of values fixed by the provincial and city assessors, whichever is higher.

Generally, when property is transferred for less than its FMV at the time of the execution of the Deed of Sale, the difference between the FMV and the selling price for the property shall be deemed a gift and shall be included in computing the amount of gifts received by the donee for the calendar year.

An exception to this rule may be allowed if it is shown that the sale of property was made in the ordinary course of business and free from any donative intent, in which case, the sale shall not be subject to donor’s tax.

For every donation made, a person is required to accomplish, under oath, a donor’s tax return in duplicate, setting forth each gift made during the calendar year; the deductions claimed and allowable; any previous net gifts made during the same calendar year; the name of the donee; and such further information as the CIR may require.

Within 30 days from the perfected/completed donation, the donor’s tax return shall be filed, and the donor’s tax paid with any authorized agent bank (AAB); the Revenue District Office (RDO) of the place of residence of the donor; with RDO No. 39-South Quezon City, if the donor doesn’t have a legal residence in the Philippines; or with the Philippine Embassy or Consulate of the country where the donor is domiciled, for donations made by non-residents.

A donation may be exempt from donor’s tax, specifically those made to the following donee institutions:

Gifts made to the National Government, or any of its agencies and political subdivisions not conducted for profit;

Gifts in favor of an educational and/or charitable, religious, cultural or social welfare corporation, institution, accredited non-government organization, trust or philanthropic organization, or research institution or organization. The rules also require, among others, that not more than 30 percent of the proceeds shall be used by the donee institution for administration purposes (i.e., salaries, rent).

