A new retail experience for Manila

John Hardy brings its new retail concept to their latest shop-in-shop in Rustan’s Department Store, consequently giving a new meaning to the words quality, style, distinction, innovation and customer service.

Newly renovated, the store is the perfect showcase of the more elevated and modernized John Hardy brand, bringing out clientele an exclusive shopping experience.

The fresh interior features elements of Bali, the brand’s design inspiration and heritage. Visually stunning, the jewelry is displayed in walnut wood showcases accented with traditional hand-hammered Palu gilded metal to complement the new design scheme.

To celebrate the new opening, master artisans from Bali have been flown in to demonstrate their signature handcraftsmanship, such as hand-sketching, chain weaving and hand-hammering, unique to brand.

Also to be displayed within its new interior are the pieces from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2017 Collection including the Bamboo Collection, Modern Chain Collection, Legends Collection, The Classic Chain Collection, the Dots collection, and of course Men’s Collection.

Among the guests of the event were celebrity KC Concepcion, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, and United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, among others.