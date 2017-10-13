New ro-ro wharf opens in Cebu

Top officials in Cebu inaugurated a roll-on-roll-off (ro-ro) wharf at the City of Pulambato Port in Bogo City to spur economic growth in northern Cebu. Gov. Hilario Davide 3rd said the wharf makes Cebu accessible to neighboring islands, including Luzon. Similarly, Bogo City Mayor Carlo Martinez said the opening of the P45.7-million new wharf is instrumental in the growth of the city as it accepts more passenger ships to dock there. Port Officer-in-Charge Nelson Navares said the port serves the towns of Cataingan and Cawayan in Masbate and the towns of Villaba and Palompon in Leyte. Lite Shipping Cargo, a Cebu-based shipping line, will also start its six-hour service from Pulambato Port to Calbayog City Port in Western Samar, Bogo City Port’s fifth route, Navares said. In 2012, the port made an annual income of P2 million. Navares said he is expecting to increase this income to P7millio with the port’s development and additional routes.

RHEA RUTH ROSELL