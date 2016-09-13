New San Juan police chief sworn in

Superintendent Jose Ogbac took his post as officer-in-charge of the San Juan City police on Tuesday, replacing Senior Supt. Victor Arevalo.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde said Arevalo vacated his post because of his poor performance in the campaign against illegal drugs.

Of the four chiefs of police in Metro Manila’s eastern area, Arevalo ranked third in term of performance against illegal drugs, Eastern Police District Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said.

Sapitula said Arevalo asked to be transferred to the Center for Police Strategy Management Unit in Camp Crame.

“I admire his courage to admit that he’s not up to the job,” Sapitula said.

Albayalde a committee headed by Chief Supt. Rolando Nana, the NCRPO’s deputy for operations, had been evaluating the performance of the 38 chiefs of police and station commanders in Metro Manila in the war against illegal drugs. NEIL A. ALCOBER