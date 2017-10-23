New sanctions set for late reporting

Banks that habitually fail to submit their reportorial requirements on time will face stricter monetary and non-monetary sanctions next year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

The banks’ responsibility for the generation and timely submission of required reports to the BSP will be subject to provisions of Section X184 of the Manual of Regulations for Banks beginning January 1, 2018, the central bank said in an October 13 memorandum.

The order, signed by central bank Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier and released during the weekend, states that violations would be categorized as “erroneous”, “delayed” or “unsubmitted”.

“A new monetary penalty structure will apply for these reporting violations by 1 January 2018. Other than the said monetary penalties, non-monetary sanctions for violations that are considered habitual may also be imposed,” Fonacier said.

A bank that accumulates more than 100 demerits within a calendar year will be considered a habitual violator. Computation will commence with reports due for submission after January 1, 2018.

“[A]s also provided under Section X184, should an assessment of the bank’s reporting system disclose significant deficiencies, the bank may be required to submit a Board-approved action plan to correct the cited findings,” she added.