New SBMA administrator orders stop to cockfighting

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: Newly-appointed Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Administrator Wilma Eisma on Monday said she has ordered a stop to the cockfighting activities being held at the Subic Gym here.

Eisma, who formally assumed her post in a turnover ceremony here on Monday morning, said: “Their permit to operate has expired and if they are still interested in continuing their business operations, they will have to sit down with us and have our board of directors approve a deal,” Eisma announced during a media conference after the ceremony.

It was learned that a cockfighting event was scheduled last January 7.

A member of the original volunteers who answered the call of then Olongapo City Mayor and now Senator Richard Gordon to join the effort in protecting and preserving the former United States naval base after the US military withdrawal in 1992, Eisma said she was very happy to be “back home.”

She exhorted SBMA officials and employees to continue their excellent performance in the agency and re-instill malasakit (concern), which she said appears to be missing now.

Eisma said she wants to see again the core values and principles that guided SBMA officials and workers in the early days when the agency ran the Freeport. She stressed the need to go clean and green to ensure environment protection.

Born and raised in Olongapo, Eisma was a seasoned lawyer with over 23 years of experience in both government service and the private sector.

Prior to her appointment by President Rodrigo Duterte, Eisma, as a young lawyer, began her career as executive assistant to then SBMA Chairman and Administrator Gordon and was a member of the agency’s legal department.