New SBMA chief vows to boost port services

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: Newly-appointed Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) administrator and chief executive officer Wilma Eisma bared plans to use the agency’s P553 million budget to increase container traffic, improve equipment to get the airport running and intensify the port’s marketing campaign.

Eisma told SBMA employees following last week’s turnover of the SBMA post, “I came here alone with no entourage because I have each and every one of you who are experts in this place. Let us work together for a bigger, better, brighter Subic.”

She said strong work ethic, reasonable use of resources, honesty, transparency and following the law will be the foundations of her leadership and will serve as a commitment to what she described as “a standard each employee should adhere to professionalize SBMA services towards regaining and sustaining the confidence of investors.”

She reiterated that the biggest challenge to her leadership is to maximize the SBMA’s resources and its budget to get the port off and running to keep its present investors and attract new ones.

Eisma added the following priority measures: to target zero complaint by eliminating “red tape and waiting time” in the process of applying for business permits, registration and other necessary documents related to the business needs of investors; all these in compliance with President Duterte’s guidelines to issue all necessary permits, and other similar documents in three days or less.

Eisma also urged the SBMA Law Enforcement Department to make the Subic Freeport the safest place for locators, tourists and residents by intensifying its efforts to professionalize all security officers through trainings and refresher courses.

She called on the Ecology Center to spearhead clean and green initiatives in the Freeport such as serving tap water, instead of bottled water, during meetings; keeping the surroundings free of trash and imposing strict anti-littering laws.

She also said that policy reforms and good governance programs will be implemented and Republic Act 7227 will be amended, if necessary; programs for a drug-free work place will be intensified with zero tolerance policy on illegal drugs.

Eisma also cited the importance of professionalizing the ranks of SBMA personnel to bring the organization up to par with the modern world. She said meritocracy will be the norm where promotion and recognition will be based on capacity, on how an employee meets his or her objectives.

PATRICK ROXAS