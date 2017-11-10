New School of Style

INTERVIEW AND IMAGES BY NELLE FERNANDEZ

There are so much more to just school uniforms and old basic separates, especially for those studying to be in creative fields. And it makes sense, considering they’re surrounded by artistry and innovation. If there’s one place to dress up in the most unexpected way, it’s design school. So that’s where THELOOKBOOK went to explore the many facets of personal style.

And if there is a group to individuals who would most likely have distinct and fully realized personal styles, it would be design students. Here, we feature select students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Design and Arts who embody the ideals of personal style: independent of trends, opting for different and expressive instead of safe, and not afraid to go against the tide.

There’s definitely nothing old school about this bunch as they break the rules and turn the school’s corridors into their personal runway.