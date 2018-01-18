New share purchase deal boosts PSE’s stake in PDS

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has increased its stake in the country’s fixed-income bourse with the acquisition of P150 million shares from an IT services firm.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, PSE said that it had entered into a share purchase agreement with Tata Consulting Services Asia Pacific Ltd. for 500,000 common shares in PDS Holdings Corp. at P302 apiece. The acquisition is equivalent to 8 percent of PDS’ total outstanding stock.

The PSE already has a majority stake in PDS following a series of acquisition deals with different institutions such as the Bankers Association of the Philippines and the Investment House Association of the Philippines.

Last Friday it signed a deal with San Miguel Corp. for 250,000 shares in PDS, equivalent to a 4-percent stake, for P80 million.

The Philippine Competition Commission has already cleared the merger, which still has to be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PSE now owns 69.03 percent of PDS.