New storm approaching PH ; intertropical convergence zone affecting parts of Luzon, Visayas–Pagasa

AS an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continues to affect Southern Luzon and Visayas, the state-run weather bureau said on Tuesday that a tropical depression was approaching the Philippines.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that although the tropical depression was still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), it may enter the country on Thursday or Friday and would be given the name “Quedan.”

It was last located at 2,145 kilometers east of Mindanao, packing maximum winds of up to 45 kms per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 60 kph as it moved west-northwest at 15 kph.

Meanwhile, due to the ITCZ, Mindanao, Western Visayas and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA