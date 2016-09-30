New storm to enter PH Saturday

A tropical storm will enter the Philippines on Saturday but it is not expected to enhance the southwest monsoon that has brought rains to Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the storm will be named “Igme” once it enters the country.

The storm (international codename Chaba) was spotted 2,170 km east of Luzon and was moving west at a speed of 20 kph. Its maximum sustained winds was 75 kilometers per hour (kph) with gustiness of 95 kph.

Weather forecaster Shelly Ignacio said the tropical storm may intensify but it is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.