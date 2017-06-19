A new story begins with the first-ever Toyota C-HR

The first-ever 2018 Toyota C-HR– a stylish and technology-filled subcompact SUV crossover vehicle – representing a leap forward in design and innovation – is launching with a mischievous and clever marketing campaign for creative instigators.

The C-HR, stylish and sleek, has the sportiness to impress thanks to Deputy Chief Engineer, Hiro Koba, who is a diehard racer with speed coursing through his veins. Koba and team made sure the C-HR exhilarates its driver anytime, anywhere, satisfying mischief-makers and trend-setters alike.

As part of the fully integrated campaign, titled “A New Story Begins,” Toyota is remixing timeless stories of mischief makers from fairy tales such as Cinderella, the Gingerbread Man (G-Man), Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood (Lil Red) and Truel, a three-way duel, and cleverly updating them for the modern world. The campaign includes multicultural spots targeted to African American, Asian and Hispanic audiences.

“The all-new C-HR is truly unlike any vehicle Toyota has ever launched,” said Ed Laukes, group vice president, marketing, Toyota Motor Sales, USA. “One of our main objectives was to spark interest and enthusiasm in a creative campaign equally as captivating as the vehicle itself. The fairy tales we use in the creative elements are timeless classics, but we’re telling them in a fresh and mischievous way.”

In addition to the TV spots, which just debuted, Toyota engaged YouTube sensation and ultimate mischief maker, Bad Lip Reader, to take the stylish campaign commercials and re-dub them with an irreverent, humorous tone. The 20 unique videos, and one long-format music video, are now live on Toyota’s social media channels. The national campaign also includes print, digital and out-of-home placements.

Beyond traditional and digital media, Toyota launched the C-HR in May at the newly reimagined MTV Movie & TV Awards after party, “MTV + Toyota C-HR Present: One Night of Mischief.” The pulsed marketing campaign also introduces the first-ever C-HR through experiential activations and a multi-platform program that includes sponsorship of music, art, design, culinary and lifestyle events. The festivals include MADE Los Angeles, ID10T Music Festival + Comic Conival, FYF Fest, Panorama, III Points Music, Art & Technology and Day for Night. Ride-and-drives will allow festival attendees to experience the performance and sleek design of the new Toyota C-HR first-hand. Lastly, a cinema buy will provide theater guests the opportunity to experience the mischievous allure of the new C-HR.

The multifaceted creative campaign was developed jointly by agency partners, including Saatchi & Saatchi, Conill, Burrell and interTrend.