New submarine fiber optic cable to link PH to US mainland

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom has signed an agreement in Guam that will link the Philippines and Indonesia to the US via Guam and Hawaii through a submarine fiber optic cable now being built in Palau. Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu and George Rechucher, chairman of the Palau-based Belau Submarine Cable Corporation (BSCC), signed the agreement at the Hyatt Regency Guam on May 4.The agreement will allow the fiber optic cable spur in Palau to interconnect with the Southeast Asia-United States (SEA-US) cable for onward transport to Guam. The 14,000-kilometer cable system, costing around $250 million, will consist of two fiber pairs with an initial capacity of 20 terabits per second, using the latest in submarine fiber-optic technology.