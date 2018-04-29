New suspense-drama tackles possibility of cancer cure gone wrong

Consider this a first for Philippine television when an all-new suspense drama series premieres tonight on GMA Network. Titled “The Cure,” the ambitious soap aims to replicate settings of cinematic proportions when an experimental drug that kills cancer cells endangers an entire nation with its side effect: The mutation of a dangerous and highly contagious virus called the Monkey Virus Disease or MVD, which causes seizures on those infected, eventually causing them to be rabid and violent.

The series is under the helm of noted director Mark Reyes, who is excited to bring about a new genre on primetime. “It’s very exciting, a story of survival—survival of humans, survival of family, survival of two people in love. It’s fresh, it’s new, and the whole essence of a suspense-drama is here. I knew from the start The Cure is going to be big,” he shared at the program’s media conference.

“I’m approaching this cinematically and using film cameras for our taping.”

To make the series more interesting, Reyes said they even incorporated a gorilla into the storyline and used Animatronics.

Tasked to bring emotion into the highly technical production are Jennylyn Mercado and Tom Rodriguez as Charity and Gregory Salvador, a happily married couple who also happen to be a former nurse and a clinical research associate, respectively. They live a peaceful life until Greg’s mother is diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and as a dutiful son does everything he can to find her a cure.

Completing the cast is a po­werhouse ensemble in Jaclyn Jose, Mark Herras, LJ Reyes, Ken Chan, Jay Manalo, Irma Adlawan, Ronnie Henares, Glenda Garcia, Diva Montelaba, Arra San Agustin, and Leanne Bautista.

The story begins tonight on GMA Telebabad.