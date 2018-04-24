New system urged for workers to ME 

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: Recruitment agencies sending domestic helpers abroad, especially to the Middle East, were urged to create a system where the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) do not have to live in the homes of their employers to protect them.

Senator Cynthia Villar, who was here to address the conference of recruitment agencies of the Philippines and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: “The problem lies mostly with domestic helpers living or staying in the homes of their employers so that when problems arise, nobody knows about it.”

The senator, who is also the chairman of the Villar Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance (Villar SIPAG), which provides assistance to OFWs added, “Their culture is different from ours. It is unlike here where we treat our house help as part of the family.”

Villar said there is no problem with the other skilled workers who work in malls, restaurants and hospitals in the Middle East as they live in dorms.

“They (recruiters) are saying they will create a system where there is an agency taking care of the domestic helpers and they don’t have to stay or live in the homes of their employers,” she said.

“If they need somebody to clean the house, the agency will send people and if they need somebody to take care of the kids one will be sent there but no stay-ins anymore,” she added.

Villar said she fully supports the efforts of Philippine and Saudi Arabian recruitment agencies to find a solution to this problem.

“If they have good suggestions we will support them but our problem now are those staying in the homes of their employers, how we solve that problem is another story,” she said.

The senator added she does not think total deployment ban is needed but only a ban on sending domestic helpers.

Recruitment agencies need to create a better model because if the problem is not solved then it endangers their business since 40 percent of which have to do with domestic workers, she said.