New telco could be operational next yr

PLDT, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc.’s market dominance could be challenged sometime next year, a senior government official said, following the Palace’s announcement that China Telecommunications Corp. had been chosen to compete against the duopoly.

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio told The Manila Times that the government wanted the third telco player to be operational “before the middle of next year.”

“Best effort na timeline namin ‘yan at mukhang okay naman. ‘Yun din ang gusto ni President [Rodrigo Duterte] na as soon as possible ay merong third party sa telco industry (The timeline represents our best effort but it appears okay. This is also what the President wants, which is we should have a third telecom player as soon as possible,” he qualified.

Unanswered questions include the identity of China Telecom’s local partner — foreign firms are barred from taking full ownership of public utilities — and the frequencies that it will have control of, or whether a franchise will have to be sought from Congress.

Rio claimed that China Telecom had “all the resources, like technologies, equipment, to come here and partner with our telcos”.

The Chinese firm has yet to issue a statement. Bloomberg reported that China Telecom had confirmed that it was conducting a preliminary study on investing in the Philippines and that plans had not been finalized.

While reports have tagged Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Corp. as the likely partner – the firm last month said it was in talks with Chinese firms to mount the challenge – Rio said the government had yet to make up its mind as it wanted a firm with “strong financial backing”.

“Kailangan talaga ng mas malaki ‘yung consortium dahil kung ang San Miguel nga ay nabili ng duopoly, ano pa kung mas maliit pa sa San Miguel yung bibigyan namin ng frequencies (The consortium has to be big because if the duopoly was able to buy San Miguel (sic), what more if the one who gets the frequencies is smaller than San Miguel),: he said.

“Hindi dapat mangyari na iyong frequency ay ibebenta ulit sa PLDT at Globe (What should not happen is that

the frequency is sold back to PLDT and Globe,” Rio added.

The DICT official was referring to Globe and PLDT’s purchase last year of San Miguel Corp.’s

telecommunication assets, which included rights to the much-prized 700 megahertz frequency. The Ramon Ang-led conglomerate was forced to abandon its telco plans after talks with Australia’s Telstra fell through.

In the wake of the P70-billion deal, PLDT and Globe returned the rights to several frequencies to the government, with officials then saying that these could be bundled and offered to a third player.

“Actually, before the government can sign frequencies for a telco, we need to check the organization or consortium that can truly use these frequencies,” Rio said on Monday.

The government, he said, was preparing rules that will help identify China Telecom’s local partner.

The chief of state-owned National Transmission Corp. (Transco), meanwhile, offered the use of its facilities to China Telecom.

Transco President Melvin Matibag told reporters that while the Chinese firm was talking with “somebody who has a higher pay grade”, tapping the transmission firm’s nationwide network — already being used by Globe and PLDT unit Smart Communications — would facilitate the entry of a third player.

“We can still partner with a private entity who has the franchise already. But what we can offer is the facilities which will shorten the process,” Matibag said.

“[T]he way we project it for Luzon we can do it in six months. Then, the entire country we can do it in one year,” he added.

Matibag said Transco had already submitted diversification plans that include serving as the third telco player, noting that the firm’s facilities were being used for telecommunications purposes.

Transco expressed its interest to become a telco player in October and Matibag then claimed that legislators were “very, very, very interested” in providing support.

Asked to comment on the Palace’s announcement, meanwhile, Globe Senior Vice-President Yoly Crisanto said the Ayala-owned firm was “ready to compete just as we have been doing in this business.”

President Duterte has frequently referred to the country’s inadequate telecommunications services and shortly after threatening to allow the entry of Chinese players, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu told reporters that companies wanting to enter the sector were “welcome”.

“Our focus is to grow our business and be competitive. We’re there to compete,” he said.

PLDT declined to comment on the China Telecom new but last month, company spokesperson Mon Isberto said “we welcome competition.”

PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan also said in November that the firm was “not averse to anyone coming in today in the industry. They’re welcome. This is a free economy and we’re not going to take any steps to impose it”.

WITH A REPORT FROM JORDEENE LAGARE