New terminal to ease Metro traffic

A new bus terminal to be constructed outside Metro Manila will improve vehicular traffic flow in Metro Manila by reducing about 6,000 northbound provincial buses.

The North Luzon Express Terminal (NLET) will cater to provincial buses, said lawyer GP Santos, chief operating officer of Maligaya Development Cooperation which oversees the Philippine Arena and Ciudad de Victoria Complex. The terminal is located right next to the Philippine Area in Bocaue, Bulacan

Santos said the NLET will remove approximately 6,000 provincial buses from Metro Manila’s congested roads, thus improving the traffic situation in the country.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) signed a memorandum of understanding with North Luzon Express Terminal, Inc. for the construction of NLET.

Santos cited a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which said that Metro Manila loses around P3.5 billion daily due to the worsening traffic.

“These losses will climb to P5.4 billion a day by 2035 if nothing is done,” he said.

“This has been discussed for a long time and we hear plans about this, but nothing ever happens. This is why we appreciate the initiative of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, who is clearly serious about addressing our traffic crisis,” he added.

Santos said the NLET will cater to 97,000 people who travel to and from the North daily.

The NLET, he added, would ensure “efficient and seamless travel for the 97,000 people who travel to and from the North every day.”

Provincial bus passengers will also benefit from reduced walking, better integration of facilities, and increased safety by going to only one integrated bus terminal.

Bus operators, on the other hand, will have lower maintenance costs.

In the presentation of the JICA study at the 36th Joint Meeting of the Japan-Philippines Economic Cooperation Committees in Makati, JICA Chief Representative Susumu Ito said growing congestion in Metro Manila and nearby provinces emphasized the need for new, modern infrastructure.

“The conclusion that we have is that ‘Build, Build, Build’ is a move in the right direction. It’s a must do,” Ito said.