New tool developed for rice research

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) is developing an analysis tool that will allow rice researchers to fast-track breeding of stress-tolerant varieties in the country.

PhilRice, an attached agency of the Department of Agriculture, said the new technology will be called Rice Integrative Genomics Workbench in Galaxy or RIGby.

Reynante Ordonio, a PhilRice biotechnology expert, described RIGby as a “swiss knife” of tools for bioinformatics, as it contains the important data on rice breeding, which could hasten data generation and analysis.

“RIGBy will help generate genomic data needed in developing new rice varieties that are resistant to pests and diseases and can withstand drought, flood, low temperature, and salinity,” he said.

PhilRice said bioinformatics tools like RIGBy is necessary for rice research given that previous rice sequencing and analysis required so much time to complete.

“Through sequencing, traits needed to develop high-quality and stress resistant varieties are mined. Genomic data, which require large amount of storage, contain the functions of specific genes,” it said.

According to Jan Michael Yap, project leader and lead developer of RIGby, the software is specifically designed for rice research, as it contain tools that knows that the input data is from rice.

“Better rice research is expected from the software, which will eventually benefit the farmers,” Yap said.

PhilRice said RIGby is yet to pass the beta test, where it will be tested by potential users. It added the software will be accessible to anyone, especially to rice researchers who are encouraged to use and provide feedback to the developers.

According to PhilRice, the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development is funding the project.