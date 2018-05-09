New Tourism chief accepts Duterte challenge to affirm ‘no corruption’ policy

INCOMING Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s challenge of maintaining a “no corruption” policy as she takes over the department that was recently embroiled in a controversial P60-million advertising deal.

“Ang bilin sa akin ng President when he offered it and then I accepted it, ‘Congrats, ang gusto ko lang naman no corruption…Tatlong presidente ka na, walang bahid ng corruption.’ He was confident ipapatuloy ko iyan,” Puyat said in a television interview on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Duterte named her to succeed Wanda Tulfo-Teo who resigned her post on Monday.

(It’s what the President told me when he offered it and then I accepted it, ‘Congratulations, the only thing I want is no corruption . . . You have served under three presidents without a trace of corruption. He is confident that I will continue that.)

Teo resigned from her post after the Commission on Audit (COA) reported that government-run PTV-4 and Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. (BMUI), the company owned by Teo’s brothers, Erwin and Ben Tulfo, forged a questionable contract involving the payment of P60 million for an ad placement on its show “Kilos Pronto,” which the Tulfos also host.

The COA report said that there were not enough supporting documents to justify the deal.

The Tulfos agreed to return the money.

Puyat, who served at the Department of Agriculture for 12 years, was undersecretary at the time of her appointment to the Department of Tourism (DOT). She said that her new position as tourism secretary was a continuity of her work at the DA where she promoted agri- and food tourism in the Philippines.

“Matagal na naming partner ang DOT, marami nang projects. Yung trabaho, patuloy lamang pero hindi na limited sa food. Syempre sa agri, pinopromote namin pagkain, culinary tourism, farm tourism, agri-tourism,” Puyat said.

(The DOT has been a long-time partner. There have been a lot of projects. The job is ongoing but not limited to food. Of course in agri, we promote food, culinary tourism, farm tourism, agri-tourism.)

She also said that Duterte believed that “a great way to promote a place is through their food,” citing that the DA had partnered with the DOT in the annual Madrid Fusion event wherein the Philippines got a chance to promote its food.

Puyat said that she did not expect her new position as she was only discussing the agriculture sector with Duterte who told her that she was fit for the role of Tourism secretary.

“I think it is about time, sabi niya (Duterte). Ayoko maniwala. Hindi ko siya expected, I did not expect it,” Puyat said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO