New Tourism chief directs execs to file resignations until May 21

Newly installed Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat issues her first directive during a press conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the Department of Tourism office in Makati City where she asked for the “unqualified courtesy resignations” of the undersecretaries and assistant secretaries from May 15-21. PHOTO BY ANDREA DE LA CRUZ

NEWLY appointed Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat directed all incumbent undersecretaries and assistant secretaries to file their courtesy resignations to President Rodrigo Duterte starting today, May 15, until May 21, 2018.

“In the exigency of service, and in order to give the undersigned a free hand to perform the mandate given to her by the President, all incumbent undersecretaries and assistant secretaries of this Department are hereby directed to tender their unqualified courtesy resignations to the President, through the undersigned, starting on May 15, 2018 to May 21, 2018, except career officials as defined by pertinent civil service laws, rules and regulations,” Puyat said in a memorandum sent to officials of the Department of Tourism (DoT).

“Until any action is taken by the President on such courtesy resignations, all undersecretaries and assistant secretaries shall continue to report for work and perform their usual duties and responsibilities, subject to any modification that the undersigned may deem proper to adopt in the meantime. For immediate compliance, the memorandum said.

Puyat took her oath on May 14 as the new Tourism secretary, replacing Wanda Tulfo-Teo who resigned from her post over the controversial P60-million ad placement by the DoT on the television show of her brothers, Erwin and Ben, aired on government-run PTV 4. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO