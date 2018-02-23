New urban poor commission chief named

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Noel Felongco as the new chairman of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP).

Duterte signed Felongco’s appointment paper on February 1.

Felongco, previously named Environment undersecretary, replaced Terry Ridon, who was fired by Duterte for supposedly going on junkets.

Felongco served as president of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) Central Visayas chapter.

Aside from Felongco, Duterte also appointed Romeo Jandugan as PCUP commissioner.

Felongco and Jandugan join commissioners Randy Halasan and Norman Brillantes Baloro.

The President has also appointed Ferdinand Bacobo as a member of the consultative committee to review the 1987 Constitution.