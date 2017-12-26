New vespa gts family evolves from tradition

Big, comfortable, welcoming and amazingly protective, the Vespa GTS combines its elegantly urban and city soul with the spirit to travel to the countyside.

From the GS of 1955 to the PX of 1978, without forgetting the Vespa

Rally of 1968, the biggest Vespa have always combined great performance and comfort, even on longer and more challenging journeys.

In the history of two-wheeled vehicles, the Vespa GTS is the most beloved in the world, having inherited the legacy of the legendary “Vespone” as the biggest body – strictly in steel.

Created in 2003 with the arrival of the Vespa GT125 and 200, the family of large Vespas evolved beginning in 2005 with the arrival of the GTS 250 version and engine capacities of up to 300 cc.

Big Vespa style

The Vespa GTS has always evolved along the path of tradition, striking a magic balance between tradition and modernity in the lines of the body, made strictly of steel. The Vespa GTS still preserves the characteristic and distinct traits of the large-body Vespa, but it includes numerous and important stylistic updates.

The Vespa GTS has an ornament of modern design on the front fender, front and rear turning lights characterized by transparent parts and by a rear optical group enriched by a chrome-plated frame, which repeats the motif of the crest on the front fender.

Legendary style

The most sporting of the Vespa range continuously evolves and hits new standards of safety, technology, comfort and painstaking attention to detail. All of the Vespa large body versions boast a spacious helmet compartment, a more comfortable seating position and latest generation instrumentation that provides plenty of information.

The new series standard features a USB port, located inside the compartment of the leg shield, while the front turn lights house a series of LED that act as day running lights.

The perfect ergonomics and the natural seat position have always contributed to making every Vespa comfortable, pleasant to ride and accessible to all. The saddle of the Vespa GTS provides superior comfort, thanks to the specific padding and new upholstery. The under-saddle space makes optimum use of the available room and can accommodate two Vespa demi-jet helmets and more. The drawer in the leg shield back plate contributes to increase the load capacity of the new Vespa GTS.

The Vespa GTS also provides the comfortable and firm support of the chrome-plated rear luggage rack.

Engines

Now, the Vespa GTS has adopted as well the very modern and technologically advanced i-get engine in its most advanced version, with liquid cooling, electronic fuel injection, 4-valve timing system, and, for the first time on a Vespa, the “Start and Stop” system.

There are two engine sizes: 125cc and 150cc. The new engines guarantee long intervals between scheduled maintenance services or the lubricants and filters are replaced every 10,000 kilometers, and the play of the valves is adjusted every 20,000 kilometers.

Vespa GTS comes also with a 300cc modern and advanced 4-valve four-stroke single-cylinder Quasar engine with electronic injection, able to provide a maximum output of 15.6 kW (21.2 hp) at 7,750 rpm with maximum torque of 22 Nm at only 5,000 rpm.

The Piaggio Group is the first manufacturer to introduce scooter ASR electronic traction control (for the 300 version), once available only in the best motorcycles, which prevents wheel spin. The electronic control package is rounded-off by the anti-lock braking system for the whole GTS family.