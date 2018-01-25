New wage hike takes effect in Ilocos region

PRIVATE sector workers and employees in Region 1 or the Ilocos region will receive, beginning on Thursday, a salary increase ranging from P13 to P30 per day.

The new wage order approved by the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE)-Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)–Region 1, provides P30 hike per day for workers in large-non-agricultural commercial fishing establishments; P20 in the medium non-agriculture establishments and P13 for small and micro establishments and agriculture (plantation and non-plantation).

Under the existing salary law, the daily minimum wage rates in Region I range from P243 to P280.

Region 1 comprised the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union and Pangasinan.

Nathaniel Lacambra, RTWPB-1 chairman and DoLE–ROI director, said the new wage hike will cover all workers or employees in the private sector receiving the minimum wage rates irrespective of their positions, designations or status of employment and regardless of the method by which their wages are paid.

Excluded from the order, however, are kasambahay or domestic workers; persons employed in the personal service of another including family drivers and workers and employees of registered Barangay Micro Business Enterprises with Certificates of Authority pursuant to Republic Act 9178, as amended.

“The Board has thought that the new wage adjustments will help set off the anticipated effects of price hikes on the living conditions of our minimum wage earners starting this year,” Lacambra said.

In crafting the new wage order, the RTWPB considered the prevailing socio-economic conditions of the region as well as the viability of various businesses there.

Public consultations on the wage issue were conducted on October 23, 26 and 27, 2017 in Pangasinan, La Union and Ilocos provinces to gather the positions of the labor and ma­nagement sectors.

The RTWPB, an attached agency of the DoLE, sets the minimum wage in every region

Its mandate is to prescribe the minimum wage rates for all private enterprise workers in the regions, except for household helpers and persons in the personal employ of another.

There are 17 RTWPBs in the country. They were created along with the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NPWC) by virtue of Republic Act 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act.