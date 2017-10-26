The new way of online streaming

With the continuous growth of Internet-dependent devices, people are given more ways to enjoy entertainment. Filipinos are not exempted with the launch of Globe Streamwatch Roku Powered™ device.

The first Roku powered streaming stick in the Philippines, this service lets users watch a variety of content across more than 100 free channels in different categories including sports, lifestyle, travel and more.

“Streaming has revolutionized the way people consume TV series and movies. Today, primetime is whenever people want to watch content,” Globe At Home Senior Vice President Martha Sazon noted during the launch.

The Streamwatch is a portable streaming stick, allowing consumers to use it on different TVs in the home, in a friend’s home or even at a hotel.

It comes with a simple remote control with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Disney Channel Apps, YouTube, and HOOQ. From the channel store, users can choose from an additional 100 streaming channels to add to their personalized home screen. Customers can also download the Streamwatch app for free on Google Playstore and App Store to convert their mobile phones to a remote.

As an added treat, the network’s customers can catch the latest season of US streaming company Netflix’s original hit series “Stranger Things” beginning today using their Streamwatch device.

After its hugely popular first season, the series is back to tell the story of Will Byers and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana. Set in 1984, the story continues as the characters are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

The network has also collaborated with FOX Networks Group to offer viewers its newly launched video-streaming service FOX+. Customers can access the latest TV series such as “The Walking Dead,” “American Horror Story” and “S.W.A.T;” first-run Hollywood blockbusters including “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Assassin’s Creed;” live sports such as Formula One® and LPGA and thrilling documentaries such as “The Long Road Home” in addition to a large back catalogue and library of world-class content. Soon customers will be able to enjoy FOX+ on Globe Streamwatch.