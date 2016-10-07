New women’s events for 2018 Commonwealth Games

SYDNEY: Seven new women’s events and categories will be added to the program for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast, putting them on a par with the men, organisers said Friday. There will be an additional +90kg category in the women’s weightlifting, three new women’s boxing events (45kg-48kg, 54-57kg and +75kg) and three new women’s track cycling events (keirin, team sprint and team pursuit). It means that for the first time at a major multi-sport Games there will be an equal number of events for men and women, officials said, with the total number of medals up for grabs at Gold Coast 2018 a Games-high 275. The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games takes place from April 4 to 15, 2018.

AFP