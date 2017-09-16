New World Hotels & Resorts holds Golf Cup 2017

Hit the green once again at the second annual New World Hotels & Resorts Golf Cup happening on September 29, at The Orchard Golf & Country Club in Dasmariñas City, Cavite. Together with its media partner, the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the tournament aims to raise funds for the young scholars of the Springboard Foundation.

“We chose the Springboard Foundation as our beneficiary this year because it has an effective and sustainable system in place that assures quality education for its scholars. New World Hotels and Resorts is a strong advocate of education, and this is one of our many initiatives to support this platform. We are very pleased to find a partner and kindred spirit in an organization who is so visibly passionate in what they do”, said Farid Schoucair, General Manager of New World Makati Hotel.

Springboard Foundation is a non-profit, non-government organization established in the Philippines as a grant making, fund manager, technical advisor, and project management foundation set up to improve the lives of Filipino children. This event is supported by AG New World Manila Bay, Philippine Airlines, and Jeeves.

The Golf Cup is New World Hotels & Resorts’ second sports-centered fundraising program, next to the successful Run and Raise charity fun runs held from 2015 to 2017. Through these initiatives, New World Hotels & Resorts is able to support and give back to local and global communities through a number of ways, including offering financial support to victims of natural disasters and educational opportunities to children, to committing to recycling and conservation efforts and providing career-enhancing training for all associates.

Interested players may avail of the tournament fee of P4,000 inclusive of green fee, caddy, golf cart, and lunch. For reservations, call 8116888 loc. 3289 or at 0 9175543217.