1588 Pedro Gil corner MH Del Pilar, Malate, Manila

Telephone: (02) 252-6888

Email: info@newworldhotels.com

Website: www.manilabay.newworldhotels.com

10% discount on best available room rates

20% discount on food and beverage in hotel outlets such as Market Café, Li Li, and The Fireplace

Terms and Conditions:

Not valid in conjunction with any other promos and discounts such as Senior Citizens discounts, etc.