About New World Manila Bay

The central location of New World Manila Bay Hotel makes it easy to explore the many sights and activities of the Philippine capital, including a walking tour of cultural and historical points of interests like the famous Rizal Park, Cultural Center of the Philippines, Mall of Asia, Intramuros and Chinatown.

The international and domestic airports are less than a 30-minute drive away, and the port terminal in just 10.

The country’s financial district, Makati City, meanwhile, is a 25-minute driving distance.

Its 376 guestrooms and suites all feature full amenities and world-class guest services. Large, bright rooms feature contemporary décor and upscale amenities, each with a king or two twin beds, plush carpets, large windows overlooking the pool, and beautiful views of the famed Manila Bay.

All Superior Units and Specialty Suites, meanwhile, carry flat-screen TVs, free Wi-Fi, DVD players, electric kettles and stocked minibars. Bathrooms are luxurious and contemporary, with toilet and shower cabins separated by glass walls, deep half-tubs, and marble finishes.

The Residence Club units on the 10th floor are luxurious with Elemis toiletries, living rooms with dining areas, and larger TVs. Guests in these rooms and all suites have access to a private lounge with free breakfast, afternoon tea, and all-day drinks.

Moreover, the hotel is home to three award-winning restaurants: Market Cafe, Li Li and The Fireplace. Guests also enjoy the Pastry Boutique, The Lounge and the Pool Bar.

For special occasions, the hotel offers event venues that are ideal for business meetings, weddings, and a wide range of social and corporate events.

The Spa puts guests at ease with a variety of treatments and therapies, while games of skill and chance are available in the adjacent Casino Filipino-Manila, the largest hotel gaming facility in the city.

