New Year accident victim yields shabu

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: A motorcycle rider who was involved in a traffic accident is facing criminal charges after police found a sachet of shabu in his pocket while he was being treated at a hospital.

Chief Inspector Marlon Calonge of Bay (Laguna) police identified the suspect as Richard Francisco.

Calonge said Francisco was on board his motorcycle and traveling to Santa Cruz from Los Baños when he collided with another motorcycle driven by Armel Jacer at 3:45 a.m. of December 31 at JP Rizal Avenue Barangay Calo, Bay, Laguna.

As a result, the drivers of both motorcycles sustained body and head injuries and were brought to LPH-Bay District Hospital.

Calonge said investigators found a matchbox containing one sachet of shabu and drug paraphernalia while looking for identification papers from Francisco’s pocket.