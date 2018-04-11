New Year terror plot foiled – PM Hun Sen

CAMBODIAN Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday claimed the Khmer National Liberation Front (KNLF), an alleged terrorist organization, was plotting to set off explosives in Phnom Penh to disrupt New Year festivities and ordered authorities to prevent it.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony in Phnom Penh, Hun Sen said that Sam Serey, the president of the KNLF who now lives in Denmark, ordered his members to cause an explosion at Wat Phnom in the capital on Thursday, two days before the Khmer New Year.

“Last night, I sent secret information to the Phnom Penh municipal governor,” he said, referring to Khuong Sreng.

Hun Sen said that Serey ordered his members in Cambodia to set off explosives in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap province.

The premier added that after the plot was unveiled, he ordered all armed forces to stay vigilant and prevent it from occurring.

“You must be aware that I have already prevented the situation,” Hun Sen said. “I already know about your plot.”

The person who received Serey’s order said that he could not carry it out, said Hun Sen, without identifying the individual.

He added that some countries in Europe face terrorists that use vehicles to run over people. “We do not have anything happening here, but we must make efforts [to prevent it],” he said.

Serey yesterday flatly denied that he ordered his members in Cambodia to set off explosives and said the KNLF was not a terrorist organization.

“What he claims is baseless. He wants to provoke the political situation into a deep crisis and make the Cambodian people afraid during Khmer New Year,” he said. “I have no intension or plan to use any violence as accused.”

Serey added that Hun Sen wanted to make up evidence to arrest him while he is visiting Asean countries.

Serey was given asylum in Denmark after living as a refugee in Thailand for a number of years.

