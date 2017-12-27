The New Year ‘As Time Goes By’

NCCC mall fire death toll now 37. There could be more. ‘Urduja’ and ‘Vinta’ ravaged some key provinces and affected thousands. A head-on collision left 20 dead and 26 wounded. A sad way for a yearender.

Davao Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte resigns. No one can fathom the real reasons why, even himself. He will need time to find out.

President’s Christmas tidings: Duterte asks citizens to aid those in need. A charity institution’s head should get ready to make “Alsa Balutan.”

“Pure BS,” says Trillanes of Paolo Duterte resignation. Being a national BS icon, Trillanes knows what he’s talking about.

My problem with my New Year’s resolutions is always the temptation to break them.

A New Year is just another marked bar in the wall of a prison cell of a convict. Then he continues reading a book about time management.

A lifetime prison convict is the product of two things: A generous judge with a generous prison sentence and a badly paid lawyer.

I have the courage now to ask some Facebook users why they have two or three accounts and trying hard to pretend all of them as not theirs.

Why should we be proud of being human? Unlike other species, we feel, we love, we shed tears, we appreciate art, poetry and music, we forgive, we have memories of good things and bad things, we have compassion, we have the urge to study and research, we invent and experiment, we ponder, we consistently dream and hope, we get frustrated with failures and enamored with success, we have doubt and faith, we learn and teach, we regulate and govern ourselves by a set of rules or laws, we honor both the living and the dead. And yet, with all these attributes, one wonders why we go to war and kill each other.

* * *

New Year’s resolutions you have no chance at keeping:

When I hear a funny joke I will not reply, “LOL, IMHO, IMAO or LMAO.”

Start using Facebook for something other than Farmville and stupid quizzes.

I will try to figure out why I “really” need five Facebook accounts.

I resolve to work with neglected children… my own.

Lose 20 pounds by going to the gym.

I will stop using, “So, what’s your URL?” as a pickup line.

I will spend less than five hours a day on the Internet.

I will read the manual just as soon as I can find it.

Spend less than $1,000 for coffee at Starbucks this year.

Lose weight by inventing an anti-gravity machine.

Stop repeating myself again, and again, and again.

I will stop tagging pictures of myself in pictures even when I’m not in them.

I will think of a password other than “password.”

* * *

New Year’s resolutions you can actually keep:

Try to read less.

I want to gain weight and put on at least 30 pounds.

I will start buying lottery tickets at a luckier store.

Stop exercising. It’s a waste of time.

Watch more TV. I’ve been missing some good stuff.

Watch less TV in standard definition.

Gain enough weight to get on.

Try being the Biggest Loser.

Watch more movie remakes.

Start washing my hands after I use the restroom.

Procrastinate more.

I will do less laundry and use more deodorant.

I will become a vegan for a day and subsequently learn that it was a missed steak.

I will no longer waste my time relieving the past, instead I will spend it worrying about the future.

Drink. And drink some more.

Stop buying worthless junk on Ebay, because QVC has better specials.

Start being superstitious.

Spend less time at work.

Stop bringing lunch from home.

I should eat out more.

Take up a new habit: maybe smoking.

* * *

I have collected quotes from Ogden Nash and Voltaire that may help you shape your New Year.

Gems from Ogden Nash:

‘’I think remorse ought to stop biting the consciences that feed it.’’

‘’One man’s remorse is another man’s reminiscence.’’

‘’Remorse is a violent dyspepsia of the mind.’’

‘’A door is what a dog is perpetually on the wrong side of.’’

‘’I do not like to get the news, because there has never been an era when so many things were going so right for so many of the wrong persons.’’

‘’Every New Year is the direct descendant, isn’t it, of a long line of proven criminals?’’

‘’Middle age is when you’ve met so many people that every new person you meet reminds you of someone else.’’

‘’The most exciting happiness is the happiness generated by forces beyond your control.’’

* * *

Quotes from Voltaire that I treasure:

(Voltaire was a prominent figure of the French Enlightenment. He managed to amass a large body of work as a writer, despite spending much of his life rebelling against his father, avoiding imprisonment, and living in exile.)

“God gave us the gift of life; it is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well.”

“Judge a man by his questions rather than his answers.”

“Faith consists in believing when it is beyond the power of reason to believe.”

“It is better to risk saving a guilty man than to condemn an innocent one.”

“Prejudices are what fools use for reason.”

“It is lamentable, that to be a good patriot one must become the enemy of the rest of mankind.”

“Opinion has caused more trouble on this little earth than plagues or earthquakes.”

“In general, the art of government consists of taking as much money as possible from one class of citizens to give to another.”

“When he to whom one speaks does not understand, and he who speaks himself does not understand, that is metaphysics.”

“In the case of news, we should always wait for the sacrament of confirmation.”

“One merit of poetry few persons will deny: it says more and in fewer words than prose.”

Good work, good deeds and good faith.