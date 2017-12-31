New Year: Time after time

POSITIVE yearend news:

• Stocks hit new record, peso returns to P49:$1, which analysts attributed to factors such as window-dressing and positive economic developments.

• S&P sees continued growth in PH banks.

• DPWH starts bridge project to connect Visayan islands.

• Gov’t embarks on ambitious infra program.

• The resort island of Boracay has been chosen as the top winter escape destination in the world by an international travel magazine Conde Nast.

• 22nd Asian Television Awards (ATA): Pinoy Anchor Rico Hizon wins Asian TV Awards for BBC News.

• Philippine Airlines achieves another milestone. The country’s flag carrier had its 1st ultra-long polar flight from Toronto, Canada, nonstop to Manila—the first-ever crossing of the Polar region by a Filipino airline.

* * *

A conversation about a blind date:

“How was your blind date?”

“Terrible! He showed up in a 1932 Rolls-Royce.”

“What’s so terrible about that?”

“He was the original owner.”

* * *

On looking good:

Even at age 88, my mother was vain about her looks. At a party, an old friend exclaimed, “Edith, you haven’t changed in 20 years.”

“Oh,” said Mom, horrified. “I hope I didn’t look like this 20 years ago.”

* * *

Generation Gap:

When one says “Moonwalk,” the young ones point to Michael Jackson while the seniors think of Neil Armstrong.

It’s a pity that dogs teach us loyalty while we just teach them tricks in return.

I have started writing a book. It’s almost done. Completed the intro and the epilogue. Only part missing are the pages between the two.

No, chess is not a game about sex, just because you hear “mate” in the end.

They say that my sense of humor is weird. I agree. Weirdos will not understand it ever.

Next year, I promise to restrain myself from cursing. I swear.

I was planning to party by myself. I forgot to invite myself, so the party was cancelled. Sigh …

New Year’s resolution is a thing of the past. Most are now concerned with screen resolution.

“Abracadabra” or “Shazam” is a magic word more fitting to describe corruption. By saying it, one can make things appear and disappear.

I now realized that after six years of President PNoy, the true meaning of “Tuwid Na Daan” (Straight Path) is “Blamed if you do, blamed if you don’t.”

One good thing about smartphones is that you are always aware of callers that you should not take and use “charging” and “silent mode” as alibis.

Corruption can be described as the process where good things are being received by the wrong people and the givers are ironically elected by the deserving ones.

My New Year’s resolution is to stop repeating myself again, and again, and again.

* * *

Why should we be proud of being human?

Unlike other species, we feel, we love, we shed tears, we appreciate art, poetry and music; we forgive, we have memories of good things and bad things, we have compassion, we have the urge to study and research, we invent and experiment, we ponder, we consistently dream and hope, we get frustrated with failures and enamored with success, we have doubt and have faith, we learn and teach, we regulate and govern ourselves by a set of rules or laws and standards, we honor both the living and the dead.

And yet, with all these attributes, one wonders why we go to war and kill each other.

* * *

LinkedIn is a sanctuary for people who are embarrassed being seen more on Facebook.

* * *

Real help is helping people help themselves.

* * *

For prison inmates in their cells, five years that passed are four vertical lines collectively slashed with a diagonal line. A reminder that years before will always be better than those that are forthcoming.

* * *

An immature mind is seen only by the older, mature mind. One never sees the other on the same age level.

* * *

It is not right to say that Christmas and New Year’s are for the kids only. It is for parents as well, as we try to replicate in their faces the joys that we experienced when we were their age.

* * *

Cartoon memories:

For almost six years, the Palace occupant sang the Looney Tunes theme music of the animated series of Warner Brothers.

His “Merrie Melodies” of the imaginary “TuwidnaDaan” has transformed into APO’s “LumangTugtugin.”

Blaming his predecessors for every thunder and lightning that befall the country was a tiresome fixture of his speeches.

He started as “Bugs Bunny” in 2010 and transformed into a lame “Duffy Duck” in 2016.

Promised a field of delectable carrots, stepped on the faces of every “Elmer Fudd” that contradicted his Speedy Gonzales-type of railroading his whims to the independent institutions dutifully manned by his “Roadrunners” and “Coyotes.”

Of course, his “Tweety Bird” sister entertained us along the way.

And in the end, he said, “That’s All Folks.”

* * *

I recently changed my password to “incorrect.” Whenever I forget, I will be reminded that “your password is incorrect.”

* * *

Car rentals and Uber are just the same. The only difference is that the latter comes with a driver.

* * *

It is always easy to spot age differences at airline check-in counters. One comes in a baby carriage and the other in a wheel chair.

Good work, good deeds, and good faith.